Bow Wow defended his ‘Uncle’ Snoop Dogg on Twitter today and sent out a tweet to President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ BOW WOW’S TWEET TO DONALD TRUMP [Warning Language]

Bow Wow basically told Trump to “shut your punk a** up…. before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

Here are some funny reactions below to Bow Wow’s tweet that were trending on Twitter today:

Bow Wow looking at the black community for some support. pic.twitter.com/GusztMmwhz — PJ (@pj_allday15) March 15, 2017

Us black people every time Bow Wow says something pic.twitter.com/M6X4Hw2sxb — 🌺Trinity Travis🌺 (@TrinityTravis2k) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow not getting the reaction he thought he was going to get pic.twitter.com/KbtyfiSaCQ — Flip (@Flipidy) March 15, 2017

When Snoop read the "WE" part of Bow Wow tweet about Trump and Melania. pic.twitter.com/ri14fOAyk1 — B.R.B. DuBois (@BRashadBeal) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow tweeted that in confidence. That's the sad part. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow temporarily created a cease-fire between the Right and Left while everyone agreed to call him an idiot in tandem. What a hero. — Your Local Jacob 🍑 (@YourLocalJacob) March 15, 2017