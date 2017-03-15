President Trump Takes Aim at Snoop Video ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’

By Jon Wiederhorn

President Trump has taken offense to Snoop Dogg’s video “BADBADNOTGOOD,” which depicts the rapper pulling a gun on an actor playing Trump and a flag popping out of the barrel with the word “bang.”

In a tweet posted at 7:02 a.m. EDT this morning, Trump wrote, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Snoop released the video for ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ earlier this week and has already come under fire from Florida Senator Marco Rubio and one of Trump’s attorneys.

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

“I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama,” he added. “I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic. Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right. Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”