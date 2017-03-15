T.I. Fires Back At Donald Trump For Criticizing Snoop Dogg

President Donald Trump went on Twitter to respond to Snoop Dogg’s controversial video which you can read here.

Trump said that Snoop had a ‘failing career’ and if that if Snoop pointed a gun at Obama it would have been ‘jail time’.

READ T.I.’S RESPONSE TO DONALD TRUMP’S TWEET ABOUT SNOOP HERE [Warning Language]

T.I.’s response is filled with all kinds of insults from calling the President ‘old’, ‘a tangerine tanned muskrat’, ‘atomic dog diarrhea face‘, and too many words that I can’t type on here without getting in trouble.

You should just check out T.I.’s post in the link above including his hashtags.

I wonder if Trump will respond to T.I.’s post like he did to Snoop’s video.