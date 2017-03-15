T.I. Fires Back At Donald Trump For Criticizing Snoop Dogg

March 15, 2017 4:32 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, T.I.

President Donald Trump went on Twitter to respond to Snoop Dogg’s controversial video which you can read here. 

Trump said that Snoop had a ‘failing career’ and if that if Snoop pointed a gun at Obama it would have been ‘jail time’.

READ T.I.’S RESPONSE TO DONALD TRUMP’S TWEET ABOUT SNOOP HERE [Warning Language]

T.I.’s response is filled with all kinds of insults from calling the President ‘old’, ‘a tangerine tanned muskrat’, ‘atomic dog diarrhea face‘, and too many words that I can’t type on here without getting in trouble.

You should just check out T.I.’s post in the link above including his hashtags.

I wonder if Trump will respond to T.I.’s post like he did to Snoop’s video.

