This Saturday Adopt A Pet For Free In Sacramento!

The Sacramento SPCA wants to #emptytheshelters and they’re offering FREE pet adoptions this Saturday, March 18th. Get details…

If you’re looking for a new best friend, the Sacramento SPCA probably has one that’s perfect for you!

From SSPCA.org:

“We are happy to announce the Sacramento SPCA’s participation in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” Free Adoption Event on March 18, 2017. During this one day event, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the adoption fees for all pets. Join us at 6201 Florin Perkins Road on March 18 between 11am – 6pm to meet the next love of your life – and help us Empty the Shelters!”

It doesn’t hurt just to go look, right? 😉

We hope that you find your new furbaby there and that you give them a forever home!

