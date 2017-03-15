Woman Caught Twerking On Car……. Driving Down The Highway! [VIDEO]

Twerking has been popular for awhile now, but this girl took things to a whole new level!

According to the Huffington Post, a car driving westbound on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami had a woman twerking on its top this past Monday.

Woman twerks on top of car on Miami's MacArthur Causeway because Miami. And because Spring Break. h/t @pcurry80 pic.twitter.com/tBFkdVw9x2 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 14, 2017

She’s also not the only woman in Miami that’s tried car twerking. That same Monday, another person caught a different woman twerking on a parked car in South Beach.

Perhaps most extreme was this woman that decided to try twerking on a police ATV…… with the officer still driving.

Are we about to entire a time of extreme twerking? We’ll keep you updated!