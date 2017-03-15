Woman Caught Twerking On Car……. Driving Down The Highway! [VIDEO]

March 15, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Miami, Twerking, viral

Twerking has been popular for awhile now, but this girl took things to a whole new level!

According to the Huffington Post, a car driving westbound on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami had a woman twerking on its top this past Monday.

She’s also not the only woman in Miami that’s tried car twerking. That same Monday, another person caught a different woman twerking on a parked car in South Beach.

Perhaps most extreme was this woman that decided to try twerking on a police ATV…… with the officer still driving.

Are we about to entire a time of extreme twerking? We’ll keep you updated!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live