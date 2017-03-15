Woman Claims R&B Singer Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her [VIDEO]

A woman is accusing the singer Miguel of sexually assaulting her at a club they were both attending.

According to MTO News, Xian Bass wrote a long message and released a video describing her encounter with the singer at a club that turned sour very quickly.

After making some small talk and taking a selfie with the singer, Bass claims he reached into her shirt and exposed one of her breasts without warning or permission.

In a Facebook post, Bass explained the entire encounter:

I used to be a fan of your music.

I was a fan of your music until you blatantly disrespected my body in a public place. There is nothing I did or said that warranted this disgusting display of entitlement, rape culture and male privilege. I approached you respectfully and you still decided my body was not sacred enough to be treated as a human being. After we took this photo, you took it upon yourself to grab my breast and remove it from my shirt WITHOUT CONSENT. You then proceeded to look at my naked breast with such a disgusting look on your face. It’s still embedded in my memory. The sneer of your lip and salivating mouth is making my stomach turn. I really don’t understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I’m beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way? Have you gotten away with this in the past? Well, it stops HERE and NOW. I will not sit in shameful silence and allow sexual assault to be normalized.

As of now there has been no word from Miguel about the allegations, but we hope the woman is doing okay regardless.

You can view a copy of her original Instagram post below, as well as the video she released.

A fan is accusing #Miguel of inappropriately touching her after she took a picture with him A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT