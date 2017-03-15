Woman’s Headphones Explode On Her Head During Flight [PHOTOS]

An unknown woman had the surprise of her life on a recent flight from Beijing, China to Melbourne, Australia.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a woman fell asleep on the plane while wearing noise-cancelling headphones. She was awoken to a loud explosion and a burning sensation around her face. In her words:

“As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face. I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck. I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.”

After getting the headphones off her head and onto the floor, flight attendants put the fire out with a bucket of water. The melted debris had to be scraped off the floor later.

While the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is still investigating, the explosion is assumed to have been caused by the lithium batteries inside the headphones.