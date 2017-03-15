Woman’s Headphones Explode On Her Head During Flight [PHOTOS]

March 15, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Airplane, Australia, crazy stories, Explosion

An unknown woman had the surprise of her life on a recent flight from Beijing, China to Melbourne, Australia.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a woman fell asleep on the plane while wearing noise-cancelling headphones. She was awoken to a loud explosion and a burning sensation around her face. In her words:

“As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face. I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck. I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.”

After getting the headphones off her head and onto the floor, flight attendants put the fire out with a bucket of water. The melted debris had to be scraped off the floor later.

While the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is still investigating, the explosion is assumed to have been caused by the lithium batteries inside the headphones.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live