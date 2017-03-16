Crazy Teacher Gets Drunk In Class, Vomits On Floor

A substitute teacher in South Carolina proved to be a little bit too fond of wine after getting drunk while teaching a class of high school kids.

According to the Huffington Post, Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee inadvertently gave an in-class demonstration of the dangers of alcohol last Friday at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Police reports say Richards-Gartee got so inebriated during class, she vomited on the floor and had to be taken out of the class in a wheelchair due to her inability to stand.

A deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office found a box of wine in her purse, and students confirmed she was drinking it throughout their class.

Brookland-Cayce High School wants to make clear that Richards-Gartee is not a member of their school staff, nor directly affiliated with them. They released a statement saying:

“On Friday, March 10, 2017, it was reported to the Administration of Brookland-Cayce School that a substitute teacher was behaving erratically and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. This substitute is not an employee of the District, but works for Kelly Services. Kelly contracts with the District to provide substitute teachers. The Administration responded immediately, removing the substitute from the classroom and sending her to the School Resource Officer. The District has been advised that law enforcement has filed criminal charges against the Kelly employee.”

Richards-Gartee was later charged with disorderly conduct before being taken to the hospital to recover.