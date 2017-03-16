Guy Kicks Neighborhood Kitten Like A Field Goal [Viral Video]

March 16, 2017 5:32 PM By Short-E

WARNING – The link below contains animal cruelty and it might be too sensitive to watch

CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO OF THE GUY KICKING NEIGHBORHOOD KITTEN 

The video in the link above is going viral of a guy punting a cat in air with a field goal type of kick.

It looks like the guy is in a backyard and the cat looks small like a kitten.

What’s worse is the guy tricks the cat into thinking it’s gonna get a treat but instead he kicks the cat into the air.

This dude has a ton of bad cat karma headed his way!

 

