A ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Is In The Works

This is HUGE! According to TMZ, there could possibly be a “Coming To America” sequel in the works. Earlier this week, Eddie Murphy himself posted a tweet with the classic Princess Imani (played by Vanessa Bell Calloway) pictured with the caption on top “Coming To America 2?”. It has since been taken down as well as Murphy’s account, but that doesn’t mean that this isn’t entirely true.

According to sources, Murphy is still in the writing stages of the sequel. It is not confirmed if the original cast will be apart of the project, but we can only hope.

Who’s ready for this long anticipated sequel?