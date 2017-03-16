Kanye West Dropping A Surprise Album Monday?

March 16, 2017 8:28 AM By Bre
Kanye West

Is Kanye West gearing up for a big release or are Yeezy fans just getting played by a hoax?

On Thursday, MTV News reportedly received a box with the logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab containing a VHS tape labeled “E Pluribus Unum,” a white credit card with Kanye’s name and the number 772233688 and a tiny piece of rock. If you Google the nine-digit number, it leads to a mysterious website with a video screen labeled NASA / KANYE / PROJECT 10 / MARCH 20 that just plays noise. See the website HERE. The numbers spell out the words “Spaced Out” and the project 10 would make sense, considering it would be Kanye’s tenth studio album. Kanye also had a 20-year-old filmmaker following him around with a VHS camcorder for the past few months. So I guess we will see Monday if this is true or not!

A Def Jam spokesperson asked about the mysterious package wrote it off, saying “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax.”

 

