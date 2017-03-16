Private Photos Stolen From Emma Watson’s Computer

March 16, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, photo hacking

While you may have heard that Amanda Seyfried had explicit photos leaked online, she’s not the only one who’s been hacked.

According to CNN, Emma Watson has released a statement saying that some of her personal photos have been stolen.

The statement read:

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

While it doesn’t appear that these photos are particularly damaging, it’s still a very scary situation to be in and we hope that Emma is doing okay.

