Sacramento: Don’t Miss The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck!

March 16, 2017 4:31 PM
Good news: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a grand reappearance in Sacramento!

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, the famous truck is making it’s way back to the Westfield Galleria in Roseville.

For those not in the know, the truck travels all over the country and is based around the extremely popular Japanese cat of the same name. It will be selling both retail items as well as food!

It will be open from 10AM to 8PM this Saturday (March 18th) while supplies last, so head over early before they sell out!

For all of the information, check out their Facebook page here!

