Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Survive the Post-Apocalyptic Future in ‘For More’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang (featuring Raven Felix, Ty Dolla $ign and Tuki Carter) celebrate how far they’ve come in their new video “For More.”

The video begins with a title card featuring a quote attributed to Frederick Douglass, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” before flashing to a post-apocalyptic future. The Taylor Gang hang out in a Mad Max-like desert, where the moon looms far too large in the background. But they are survivors.

“Been through so much, feel like I’ve been here before/ and I ain’t never gave up once, I’ll always be back for more,” Wiz sings on the chorus, which launches the track. Ty Dolla $ign comes in on the first verse, expressing how he’s found an amazing woman before repping his name and purpose. “Dolla never falling off/ Dolla still rep the game/ Dolla never change up/ Yeah,” he sings at the end.

Taylor Gang released their collaborative project TGOD Volume 1 in October. Watch the explicit video here.