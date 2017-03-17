AAA Offers Free Tow/Ride Home For St. Patrick’s Day Partiers

March 17, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: AAA, Sacramento, St. Patrick's Day, Tipsy Tow

Enjoy that green beer today, safely. Please don’t drink and drive. But if you do drink and need a free, safe ride home – get the details here….

AAA is offering their free “Tipsy Tow” today. A spokesperson for the company said:

“AAA wants everybody to have fun on St. Patrick’s Day, but don’t press your luck if you feel impaired, call AAA and we’ll make sure you get home safely. AAA’s Tipsy Tow is free to anyone in need. You can’t beat the price.”

YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE A AAA MEMBER TO USE THIS SERVICE

  • Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. March 17 and 6 a.m. March 18.
  • State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”
  • Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

DON’T RISK A DUI! For more info on the “Tipsy Tow” program, CLICK HERE

