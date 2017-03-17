Fun St. Patrick’s Day Facts You Can Impress People With At The Bar!

March 17, 2017 5:35 AM By Bre
Happy St. Patrick’s Day and it’s Friday, we are all winning today! So wear green, have a Shamrock Shake, drink some green beer and Irish Whiskey, or eat some corned beef and cabbage … and show your celebrations on St Patrick’s Day.

Here are some fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day you can impress everyone at the bar with:

  • 56% of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
  • 82% of those celebrating plan to wear green.
  • St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth most popular drinking holiday. New Year’s Eve is 1st, Christmas is 2nd, and July 4th is 3rd.
  • 13 million pints of Guinness will be consumed.
  • 31% of Americans plan to cook a special dinner.
  • There’s a 70% increase in cabbage shipments during St. Patrick’s Day week.
  • The Sacramento Roman Catholic Diocese has two Patron saints, one is St. Patrick!

