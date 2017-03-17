Fun St. Patrick’s Day Facts You Can Impress People With At The Bar!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day and it’s Friday, we are all winning today! So wear green, have a Shamrock Shake, drink some green beer and Irish Whiskey, or eat some corned beef and cabbage … and show your celebrations on St Patrick’s Day.

Here are some fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day you can impress everyone at the bar with:

56% of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

82% of those celebrating plan to wear green.

St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth most popular drinking holiday. New Year’s Eve is 1st, Christmas is 2nd, and July 4th is 3rd.

13 million pints of Guinness will be consumed.

31% of Americans plan to cook a special dinner.

There’s a 70% increase in cabbage shipments during St. Patrick’s Day week.

The Sacramento Roman Catholic Diocese has two Patron saints, one is St. Patrick!

