Guess What Average Jobs These Former Celebs Now Work

Life can be very glitzy and glamorous when you’re a celebrity, but sometimes fame doesn’t last forever.

Here’s a list of former celebrities that have left the spotlight to work normal jobs, courtesy of World Lifestyle:

Amanda Bynes: After her heyday as a Nickelodeon star, Bynes has some success with comedic films during the 2000s until her struggles with drugs and mental health issues took a toll. She’s now working in the fashion industry. Jon Gosselin: Gaining success for his reality television show Jon & Kate Plus 8, Jon Gosselin lost it all after getting wrapped up in a cheating scandal. Up until recently he was working as a waiter at the Black Dog in Beckersville, PA, but he was fired. Tom Selleck: Following a huge career in both film and television, Selleck retired to work on his 20-acre avocado farm. Nikki Blonsky: After starring in the hit film Hairspray and the television show Huge, Blonsky struggled to find roles and now works as a hairdresser in New York. Tony Danza: Known for his work on the shows Who’s The Boss and Taxi, Tony Danza is now an English teacher at Philadelphia Northeast High School. Vanilla Ice: With his mega-hit “Ice Ice Baby” bringing him into the public eye, Vanilla Ice struggled to find another hit to keep him relevant. He now works as a home renovator and real estate investor. MC Hammer: As one of the biggest rappers in the early 90s, MC Hammer fell on hard times after going $13 million in debt. However, he recovered from his financial woes and now works as an app developer, lecturer, and wedding officiator.

