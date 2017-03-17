Hacker Preparing To Release Nudes Of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, and More [PHOTO]

March 17, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Amanda Seyfried, Amber Heard, Celebrity Nude, celebrity nude photo hacking, Emma Roberts, Emma Watson, Jillian Murray, Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, Megyn Kelly, taylor swift, Zendaya

In 2014, a huge scandal was caused when many celebrities had private photos stolen and posted online. However, there may be another wave of celebrity nudes on the way.

According to Fossbytes, a 4Chan thread was behind the recent photo leak of Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson, and they are claiming it is just the start. Both Seyfried and Watson’s lawyers have confirmed the photos are theirs, and they are taking appropriate legal action.

Other celebrities that have been hacked in this second wave include Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, and Jillian Murray.

A source at MTO News has also claimed to have the hacker’s full list of celebrities to be leaked. On the list are some huge stars like Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Emma Roberts, Amber Heard, and Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, you can see the full list the hacker posted right here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live