Hacker Preparing To Release Nudes Of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, and More [PHOTO]

In 2014, a huge scandal was caused when many celebrities had private photos stolen and posted online. However, there may be another wave of celebrity nudes on the way.

According to Fossbytes, a 4Chan thread was behind the recent photo leak of Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson, and they are claiming it is just the start. Both Seyfried and Watson’s lawyers have confirmed the photos are theirs, and they are taking appropriate legal action.

Other celebrities that have been hacked in this second wave include Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, and Jillian Murray.

A source at MTO News has also claimed to have the hacker’s full list of celebrities to be leaked. On the list are some huge stars like Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Emma Roberts, Amber Heard, and Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, you can see the full list the hacker posted right here.