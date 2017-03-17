Love And Hip Hop Star Arrested For Beating Up Fellow Cast Member [VIDEO]

March 17, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Fight, Karlie Redd, Love and Hip Hop, Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, Tommie Lee

Things got really heated on the set of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta this week for cast members Tommie Lee and Karlie Redd.

According to MTO News, the two began arguing on set and eventually started brawling.

Sources on set claim Tommie got on top of Karlie and began punching her in the face repeatedly until security was able to pull Tommie off..

As per protocol on the show, police were called and Tommie was taken into custody. There is no word on how Karlie is doing after the beat down.

You can view a recording of the fight right here!

