New Starbucks Opening Right Next To The Golden 1 Center

Starbucks has confirmed that a new location is opening “steps away” from the Golden 1 Center. See when it’ll be open and where it’ll be on K Street….

Bizjournals.com says that Starbucks “confirmed a future location at 630 K St.”

A spokesperson for Starbucks said:

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we can confirm that we are in the early stages of opening a new location at 7th & K in downtown Sacramento later this summer.”

Maybe it’ll be open in time for us to get a coffee there before the Ed Sheeran show on August 1st?