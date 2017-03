J.C. Penney is closing 138 stores nationwide, including one here in Northern California. See which one..

USAToday.com says that J.C. Penney released the list of the stores that they’ll be closing this morning and the one affected here locally is the J.C. Penney in the Sunwest Plaza in Lodi.

The article says that most of the stores on the closure list will be begin liquidating April 17th and close this coming June.

For a full list of affected stores, CLICK HERE