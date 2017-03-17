Rick Ross Warned Meek Mill about Dating Nicki Minaj

By Amanda Wicks

Rick Ross has always had Meek Mill’s back, and apparently that included warning him about dating Nicki Minaj.

One week ago, Meek posted a photo with Ross on Instagram and captioned it with the mysterious but telling, “Rozay been told me don’t trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme.” Now that Ross’s album Rather You Than Me has dropped, that warning has become a little clearer.

On “Apple Of My Eye,” Ross raps, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/ Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance/ We all make mistakes, let’s not be too specific.” Minaj and Meek dated for two years before splitting in early January. Minaj didn’t waste any time getting back in the studio with Meek’s rival Drake.

Minaj wasn’t Ross’ only target on Rather You Than Me. He also took aim at Birdman and Cash Money Records on the track “Idols Become Rivals.”