T.I. had a heated exchange of words with a fan that was trying to take one too many selfies while pumping gas.

T.I. told the fan that he was invading his personal space at a gas station.

Another fan came up on the verbal confrontation and captured a lot of it on video.

You can see T.I. was being cool at first but he didn’t like that the fan was leaning on his truck and took 6 selfies.