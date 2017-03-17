Will Drake’s ‘More Life’ Break Exclusive Streak with Apple Music?

Sources close to Amazon say Drake's broadening his release strategy. March 17, 2017 5:25 AM
By Hayden Wright

Drake’s Apple Music exclusives over the last few years have included the short film Please Forgive Me and the record-shattering Views, which only streamed on Apple Music and iTunes at the time of release. The rapper also appeared in a Taylor Swift-inspired ad for the service last year. According to Pitchfork, his next “playlist project” More Life will drop on Spotify and Amazon the same day it hits Apple Music.

Pitchfork cites “sources close to Amazon” and a Spotify tweet, which teased new Drake material coming soon. Last year, Drake explained the concept for More Life like so:

“I’m off like mixtapes, I want to do a playlist,” he told Complex. “I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life, so this More Life: The Playlist…All original music from me. You might hear some tunes from the family on there. Just really excited. I had a great tour, I had a great summer. And most people would like go probably take a break, but for me I just want to get right back to it. Be with the people again.”

It sounds like even more Drake fans will have access to More Life from Day 1.

