DJ Khaled explained to Jimmy Kimmel how his 4 month-old son Asahd is the executive producer of his new album.

Khaled said that his son has an attorney and will collect royalties from his new album ‘Grateful’.

Kimmel asked Khaled what does it mean if his son poops or throws up to one of Khaled’s songs….Khaled said that means the song is a ‘blessing’.