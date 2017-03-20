Mama June’s Paid Over $50K For Her Weight Loss Surgeries

As many people know by now, Mama June has lost a lot of weight recently. While many people have been astounded by her huge transformation, the total cost has been calculated and it’s really expensive!

According to AOL, Mama June insists she’s paid for all the surgeries herself to get from 460 pounds down to a size 4 body. Their price estimate is:

“Her gastric sleeve surgery (approximately $16,800), breast lift (approximately $5,000), tummy tuck (approximately $10,000) and skin removal surgery on the arms and neck (approximately $20,000) could have cost her upwards of $50,000.”

However, those aren’t the only costs she would have had to pay. She also had to change her diet and hire a personal trainer to do the work that surgery couldn’t treat.

While we may never know the exact amount, Mama June is very happy with her journey and the way she looks now and that’s what matters most.