New Iggy Azalea Single ‘Mo Bounce’ Coming this Week

"I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes." March 20, 2017 4:53 AM
Filed Under: iggy azalea

By Hayden Wright

All month, Iggy Azalea has been teasing a song called “Mo Bounce,” with a release date to be determined. Over the weekend, she shared suggestive cover art (of her crouching in a tiny bikini) and revealed when the song will drop.

“You guys did good putting the pieces together! My new single #MoBounce comes out next Friday! 3/24. Get ready,” she wrote.

Related: Iggy Azalea Debuts New Song ‘Can’t Lose’ with Lil Uzi Vert

The debut might signal some movement for her 2017 album Digital Distortion—a few weeks ago, she apologized for the delay on Twitter.

“Also I felt it was important to say; I know it’s been a long wait for my album – SORRY!” she wrote. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes.”

Digital Distortion will be her first album since 2014. Check out the cover art for “Mo Bounce,” which premieres in just four days:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live