Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin For Most Hot 100 Hits By A Female Artist Ever

For years, Aretha Franklin was a reigning champ when it came to hit songs. During her long career, she amassed 73 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and had the most total appearances of any woman in the chart’s history.

However, a new woman has dethroned this queen. That woman is Nicki Minaj.

According to Billboard, Minaj charted three new songs on the Billboard charts for the week dated April 1, and these three songs bring her total to 76 appearances on the chart. These songs were:

“No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne (No. 14), “Regret in Your Tears” (No. 61) and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne (No. 71).

However, Minaj was only lead artist on 32 of her entries whereas Franklin was lead on every one of her charting songs.

While Franklin may have lost this record, her legacy will live on regardless. And who knows, maybe she’ll release another hit in the future!