Remy Ma May Have Violated Parole Due To Nicki Minaj Feud [VIDEO]

It’s very well known that Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have been in a feud for the last few months, but it may have inadvertently caused some serious legal trouble for Remy Ma.

According to Hip Hop DX, Remy Ma’s diss track “ShETHER,” which took hard stabs at Minaj, used a sample from the Nas song “Ether.” While Nas was fine with it, Universal Music (the label that owns “Ether”) was less forgiving and have taken numerous actions against it.

“ShETHER” was removed from most online sites, is prevented from being played on the radio, and isn’t allowed to be performed by live. However, Remy Ma recently ignored this live performance ban and could be facing legal consequences because of it.

MTO News was able to obtain footage of Remy Ma performing “ShETHER” in concert (you can view the video here), and because she violated US copyright laws (a criminal offense), she potentially violated her parole.

It’s currently unclear if Nicki Minaj or Universal Music will take legal action, but it could mean serious trouble for Remy if they do. We will keep you updated if there are more developments.