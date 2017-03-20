There’s a New Cologne That Makes You Smell Kitten Fur.

March 20, 2017 6:09 AM By Tony Tecate
Guys don’t generally wear cologne because they like it.  It’s all about attracting the ladies.  Which is why this is brilliant:  A fragrance company called Demeter just released a new scent that makes you smell like KITTENS.

It’s called “Kitten Fur,” and they describe the scent as, quote, “the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort [from] just behind a kitten’s neck.”

A four-ounce bottle costs $40 at DemeterFragrance.com.  You can also get a sample for $3 . . . a bottle of kitten-scented body wash for $20 . . . or some kitten-scented lotion for $22.

If kittens aren’t your thing, their other scents include “Popcorn” . . . “Giant Sequoia” . . . “New Baby” . . . and “Gin and Tonic.”

