Tyson Beckford Slams Chris Brown: “No Respect For The Dude” [VIDEO]

Tyson Beckford was recently featured on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and when asked about Chris Brown, he didn’t hold back.

Cohen asked Beckford, “What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with Chris Brown?”

This prompted Beckford to fire back, “One of us is coming out alive and it’s me.” He continued:

“I still don’t got no respect for the dude, I feel bad for him. Drugs is a [censored]. I think he really needs to check himself for that. It’s probably out of his control, but it is what it is.”

According to TooFab, the two had previously feuded in 2015 after Beckford posted a photo of himself with Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Brown went off on Twitter, saying:

“Keep playing I’ma f— ya baby momma and then whoop you child like he mine.”

Though he later deleted the tweet and apologized, the damage was already done and it doesn’t appear that the two have mended fences since then.