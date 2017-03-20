Tyson Beckford Slams Chris Brown: “No Respect For The Dude” [VIDEO]

March 20, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Celebrity Feud, Chris Brown, tyson beckford

Tyson Beckford was recently featured on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and when asked about Chris Brown, he didn’t hold back.

Cohen asked Beckford, “What would you do if you were stuck in an elevator with Chris Brown?”

This prompted Beckford to fire back, “One of us is coming out alive and it’s me.” He continued:

“I still don’t got no respect for the dude, I feel bad for him. Drugs is a [censored]. I think he really needs to check himself for that. It’s probably out of his control, but it is what it is.”

According to TooFab, the two had previously feuded in 2015 after Beckford posted a photo of himself with Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Brown went off on Twitter, saying:

“Keep playing I’ma f— ya baby momma and then whoop you child like he mine.”

Though he later deleted the tweet and apologized, the damage was already done and it doesn’t appear that the two have mended fences since then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live