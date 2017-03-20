Win Big With The Tony Tecate Show & Bre! 102.5 All Access Tickets, Monster Products, & Pitbull Tickets!

March 20, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: 1025 All Access, Monster, Pitbull

Listen to Tony Tecate & Bre from 6am-10am all week-long to win big prizes during the BIG PRIZE MINUTE!

Win tickets to 102.5’s All Access concert Friday March 31st with 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Lloyd and Rob Stone! Ticket info here!

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are making their way to Sacramento on June 8th at the Golden 1 Center! Tickets go on sale March 24th at 10am here!

Monster has some new product out and we are hooking you up with Monster’s 24K Backfloat! You will love this floating bluetooth wireless speaker and speakerphone! Check out Monster Products here!

