Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s Stoney Remix of Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

By Radio.com Staff

Wiz Khalifa ahs remixed The Chainsmokers’ smash hit Closer taking the listeners on a very different lyrical journey than the original song.

Khalifa leaves much of the song untouched but creates a new chorus, weaving himself into a few verses with lines about smoking his favorite herb. “I’m Wiz Khalifa man fresh off of the plane / been smoking so long I’ve got my own strain.”

It will definitely be interesting to see if The Chainsmokers endorse or distance themselves from the remix. Listen to the explicit track here.