‘Cash Me Outside’ Gets Butt Whooped By Her Mom [VIDEO]

Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl, is running on the last legs of her 15 minutes of fame. After faking an Instagram hack and starring in a music video, it seems like people are starting to get sick of her. This even includes her mom!

According to WorldStarHipHop, the 13-year-old was caught on camera getting her butt whooped by her mother inside their house.

While it hasn’t been totally confirmed, the people in the video do appear to be Bregoli and her mom.

Watch the video here and let us know if you think it’s actually her.