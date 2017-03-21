High School Senior Asks His Best Friends Little Sister With Down Syndrome To Prom [VIDEO]

March 21, 2017 1:42 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Doritos, Down Syndrome, Prom, promposal, Twitter

Videos like this are my favorite, heartwarming, happy and wonderful. I didn’t go to high school when “Promposals” were the only way to ask someone to prom. I wish they were popular then because I’ve seen some pretty great ones, but this might be the best one ever. Carlie Wittman is a freshman in high school and she also has down syndrome. Her brothers best friend, Shaedon Wedel wanted to make her day, maybe even her year by inviting her to prom. Carlie is a big fan of Dorito’s so Shaedon even found a way to incorporate them into his special invitation.

Get a closer look at his T Shirt and Carlie’s reaction in these pictures from Shaedon’s Twitter page….

