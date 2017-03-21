Mel B Files For Divorce From Husband Stephen Belafonte

March 21, 2017 6:40 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Divorce, Mel B, Melanie Brown, Stephen Belafonte

Former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge, Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte after 10 years of marriage. She filed papers in Los Angeles on Monday and cited ‘irreconcilable differences.’ Mel listed ‘joint custody’ in the filing, opting to share responsibility of the couple’s five-year-old daughter Madison. Mel has two other children from previous relationships.

There were rumors in 2014 of domestic violence between the two after Mel missed the first live show of America’s got talent due to stomach issues and the returned to the show with bruises and scratches on her body. This passed January Stephen was also spotted cozying it up with a mysterious girl in Manhattan.

See pictures HERE!

 

