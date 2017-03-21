Miley Cyrus’s Family Will Be Starring In A New Reality Show [VIDEO]

March 21, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Reality TV, Tish Cyrus

Are you a huge Miley Cyrus fan? Then you may be excited to hear that her mom and sister are getting a reality show together.

According to Elite Daily, Tish Cyrus (Miley’s mom) and Brandi Cyrus (Miley’s sister) are getting a new show on Bravo this spring called Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. The show focuses on the two competing head to head as interior designers to see which one has the best design.

While Miley makes a cameo appearance during the trailer, it doesn’t appear she will have a role on the show. Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus also don’t appear to be involved either.

Check out the trailer above and let us know if you want to watch this when it debuts!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live