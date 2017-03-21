Miley Cyrus’s Family Will Be Starring In A New Reality Show [VIDEO]

Are you a huge Miley Cyrus fan? Then you may be excited to hear that her mom and sister are getting a reality show together.

According to Elite Daily, Tish Cyrus (Miley’s mom) and Brandi Cyrus (Miley’s sister) are getting a new show on Bravo this spring called Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. The show focuses on the two competing head to head as interior designers to see which one has the best design.

While Miley makes a cameo appearance during the trailer, it doesn’t appear she will have a role on the show. Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus also don’t appear to be involved either.

Check out the trailer above and let us know if you want to watch this when it debuts!