Sarah Fowlkes is a 27 year-old teacher who was arrested on Monday for having an improper sexual relationship with a 17 year-old student.

Fowlkes turned herself into police just hours after celebrating her 27th birthday with her HUSBAND!

Fowlkes was suspended from Lockhart High School as a biology teacher and she faces up to 20 years in jail.

What’s crazy is that in all of her mugshots she’s smiling like she’s not even worried about being in jail for 20 years!

