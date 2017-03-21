The 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds In The US

It’s hard not to be a dog lover. With so many breeds, ranging from the massive Great Dane to the tiny Chihuahua, there’s a dog that could fit anyone! But which breed it the most popular?

According to CBS News, the American Kennel Club answers that question every year and their results for this year are out! Here’s the list of the most popular dogs in the US:

Labrador Retrievers German Shepherds Golden Retrievers Bulldogs Beagles French Bulldogs Poodles Rottweilers Yorkshire Terriers Boxers

What are your thoughts? Does your favorite breed crack the top ten? Let us know in the comments!