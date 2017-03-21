Thunder Valley Hiring 75 People, Offering Job Fair Today

Thunder Valley is looking to hire 75 people. The jobs come with some pretty sweet benefits, too. See how to apply for the jobs…

Stylergbr.com reports that:

“Thunder Valley Casino Resort looks to hire over 75 new employees at Job Fairs on Tuesday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources, says: “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting their foot in the door of the hospitality industry. We’re ramping up for the summer season with immediate openings for positions, from cooks to food prep, beverage servers, pool attendants and more.”

According to their website, some of the perks of working at Thunder Valley include:

Free meals in our fully catered Team Member Dining Room

Paid time off, holidays for all hourly full and part time Team Members after 90 days

Health plan coverage. Basic life insurance at no cost, plus company-paid long-term disability

Leadership development training

Opportunity for advancement

Tuition reimbursement program

Free health and wellness counseling

If you’re interested in a position, they encourage you to apply for the job at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers and then attend the job fair today or Saturday.

Here are the dates/times for the job fairs:

Tuesday, March 21 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

