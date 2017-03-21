Wendy’s Employee Viciously Beats CUSTOMER, Threatens To Kill Him [CRAZY VIDEO]

March 21, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Attack, crazy video, Wendy's

Footage from a Wendy’s restaurant has leaked online showing an employee brutally beating a customer.

According to Foodbeast, the attack was instigated because the customer “disrespected” the Wendy’s employee.

A cellphone video showed the employee beating the customer while he lay on the ground, then throwing a full iced tea container over the man, and finally walking away while threatening to kill him.

As of now, it is unknown which location the attack took place in. However, Wendy’s assured Foodbeast they’re looking into the incident and will release more information when it becomes available.

You can view the unsettling video here.

