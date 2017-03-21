You Can Get Costco Delivered And You Don’t Need To Be A Member

Costco is one of the most popular superstores in the country and seemingly has anything you might need. However, if you don’t want to make the trip out to the store, you can soon get it delivered to your house!

According to Delish, a new delivery service called Shipt is starting a program that delivers everything you need from Costco right to your door. Once you’ve placed your order, a Shipt worker will head out and pick up everything you need and bring it to your home at a scheduled time.

Best part: You don’t even need to be a Costco member in order to shop! However, if you are a member, you can still collect the points for your purchases.

However, this service isn’t free. There’s an annual membership fee of $99 in order to use the service, but Shipt will save you time and gas money.

While this program is currently only running in Florida, Shipt plans to expand to 50 more locations around the country by the end of 2017.