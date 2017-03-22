Breaking News: 4 People Dead, 20 More Injured In Terrorist Attack

Four people have been killed and 20 more have been injured in what police are calling a terrorist incident in London.

According to CBS News, a 40-year-old man drove a truck into a crowd of people at 3 PM London time. He then got out of the car and repeatedly stabbed a police officer before being shot by other nearby officers. The entire ordeal took place outside Britain’s Parliament.

St. Thomas’ Hospital worker Colleen Anderson described the aftermath:

“There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries.”

Currently, there is a lock down for the House of Commons and other nearby buildings.