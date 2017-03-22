Model Emily Ratajkowski Posts Sexy Naked Picture [NSFW]

March 22, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Emily Ratajkowski, NSFW

Emily Ratajkowski is well known for her appearance in the music video for Robin Thicke‘s hit song “Blurred Lines,” as well as for roles on iCarly and We Are Your Friends. Now, she’s making headlines for an extremely revealing photo she recently posted.

TooFab reported that Ratajkowski posted a very sexy naked photo on her Instagram account with the caption “La Sirena.” In the photo, she appears lounging in an ocean-side pool of water while wearing absolutely nothing.

See the NSFW photo right here.

