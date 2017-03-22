Scientists Say That The Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together!

Want to know if you and your significant other will go the distance? According to a dating expert, it all comes down to one thing, a shared sense of humor.

James Preece, also known as “The Dating Guru,” says a shared sense of humor is the number one sign a relationship will last. “When this is in alignment,” he says, “you’ll be able to see the funny side of most situations and generally be more relaxed about what life may throw at you. Any arguments can be diffused and you’ll appreciate each other much more.”

Read more HERE!