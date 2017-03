In New York City, you can now pay $39.99 to break stuff with a baseball bat, a sledgehammer, or a crow bar for 20 minutes.

The business is called the Wrecking Club and is set up just so New Yorkers can tear things down.

The room features items to break like computer monitors, televisions, laptops, desktops, alarm clocks, printers, fax machines, and lots of breakable dishes.

And, if you want, you can also bring your own stuff to smash as well.