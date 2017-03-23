Beyonce FaceTimes Cancer Patient

Beyonce facetimed a Houston high school student, Ebony Banks who is battling a rare stage 4 cancer.

Her friends jumped on social media with the hashtag using Ebony’s nickname #EbobMeetsBeyonce. They tagged the Houston TV stations, Ellen DeGeneres and Tina Knowles. The word got to Beyonce, who didn’t disappoint.

Ebony who was in her hospital bed talked to Beyonce saying “I love you, Beyonce” and she replied “I love you!”