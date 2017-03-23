Chris Brown Has Bottle Thrown At Head After Refusing To Perform [VIDEO]

March 23, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: angry fans, Chris Brown, French Montana, Nightclub

Hundreds of people were given refunds this weekend after Chris Brown didn’t perform a show at the exclusive LEX Nightclub.

According to Digital Music News, Brown took the stage but only sang briefly. When it became clear he wasn’t going to perform, a member of the audience threw a bottle at his head!

While Brown has not released any statement regarding the incident, the nightclub has blamed the fiasco on a misunderstanding. They claimed that Chris Brown wasn’t actually required to perform as he was just the celebrity host, not the entertainment.

The fans that attended the event were not happy with that excuse however, and received a full refund. They were also offered free tickets to the upcoming French Montana show being hosted at the same nightclub.

