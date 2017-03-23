Diddy Releases Statement on ‘Reverse-Racism’ Lawsuit Claim

By Hayden Wright

Diddy’s Revolt TV network is named in a “reverse-racism” lawsuit alleging that a production team of white men was dismissed because they were not young and black.

The suit alleges that those employees were treated “worse than other employees who were younger and African-American,” and that the network dismissed them in 2014 and replaced them with inexperienced black professionals, reported Page Six.

In response to the suit, Diddy released a brief statement refuting the claims and affirming Revolt TV’s position on diversity.

“These claims are without merit and have previously been dismissed by the EEOC,” the statement reads. “Revolt Media and TV, LLC has always been committed to diversity in the workplace and is an equal opportunity employer.”

The suit alleges other unprofessional behavior on the job: It states that a production assistant sometimes passed out drunk on the job, “suffering no repercussions for this behavior.” Also, one plaintiff claims that when he confronted a colleague about tardy guests, the coworker said, “He just did not understand the ‘culture’ of the show’s guests and on-air personalities.”

The group of plaintiffs includes veterans of The Howard Stern Show, and all five of them are white men over 39.