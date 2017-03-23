Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Getting A Divorce?

March 23, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Celebrity Divorces, Kanye West, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may have some new material for her hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians if the reports from Hollywood Life prove true.

Rumors are buzzing that a $1 billion divorce is in the works following a huge fight between her and husband Kanye West.

A source revealed that Kanye felt the life-threatening robbery she experienced in Paris last year was a personal, private matter. He warned her not to exploit the situation for higher ratings on her TV show, but Kim didn’t listen.

The source explained:

“[Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

They went on to say:

“Kim didn’t want to file while Kanye was having serious mental-health problems, because that obviously would have been very tough for him to deal with…… [Now] she’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up.”

No word from either party though, so we will just have to wait and see how it all works out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live