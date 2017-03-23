Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Getting A Divorce?

Kim Kardashian may have some new material for her hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians if the reports from Hollywood Life prove true.

Rumors are buzzing that a $1 billion divorce is in the works following a huge fight between her and husband Kanye West.

A source revealed that Kanye felt the life-threatening robbery she experienced in Paris last year was a personal, private matter. He warned her not to exploit the situation for higher ratings on her TV show, but Kim didn’t listen.

The source explained:

“[Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

They went on to say:

“Kim didn’t want to file while Kanye was having serious mental-health problems, because that obviously would have been very tough for him to deal with…… [Now] she’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up.”

No word from either party though, so we will just have to wait and see how it all works out.